Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Wendell David Associates Decreased Its Holding; Boston Research & Management Lifted General Mills Com (GIS) Stake by $677,280; Market Valuation Rose

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 206,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00 million, down from 209,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 2.36M shares traded or 24.82% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc Com (GIS) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 13,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 89,160 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 75,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 3.34 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 38,799 shares. Accuvest Global Advsr reported 9,573 shares stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 44,699 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Scotia reported 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). B Riley Wealth Mngmt owns 4,642 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Piedmont Advisors has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Clean Yield reported 2.66% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). White Pine Ltd Liability owns 0.53% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 27,820 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.16% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). First National Bank & Trust invested in 11,291 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Co accumulated 8,146 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited holds 0.99% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1.36 million shares. 29,690 are owned by Fruth Mgmt.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $240.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Things General Mills Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Kraft Heinz Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will Recent IPO Chewy Bite Investors With Its First Earnings Report? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on January 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 156,000 Jobs in July – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VGT, CRM, ACN, ADP: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Black Maria. The insider Politi Douglas W sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M worth of stock or 36,364 shares. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning invested in 13,050 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 4,735 were reported by Front Barnett Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company. Spinnaker reported 24,707 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Woodstock Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,383 shares. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.23% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Harvey Ltd Co holds 0.23% or 8,501 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 0.19% or 1.89M shares. Fiera Corporation holds 0% or 2,698 shares in its portfolio. Shayne And Ltd Company owns 0.8% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 7,126 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability accumulated 180,000 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech Inc reported 12,812 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Inverness Counsel Limited Company New York stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Aimz Inv Advisors Lc owns 1,734 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $642.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt (NYSE:DIS) by 5,407 shares to 66,787 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Us Pfd Etf (PFF) by 60,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Int’l (NYSE:HON).