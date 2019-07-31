Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Trimmed Holding by $3.50 Million; American International Group Increased Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Holding by $1.41 Million; Stock Price Rose

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 21,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.14 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $169.24. About 1.84M shares traded or 0.60% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table)

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 51.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 32,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,010 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 63,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.69. About 203,028 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 32.95% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A also sold $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, February 14. $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Ayala John. 1,614 shares were sold by Black Maria, worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13.

