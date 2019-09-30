Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Stewart & Patten Co Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Aon Plc (AON) Market Value Rose, Hanson Mcclain Trimmed Position by $301,200

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 96.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 1,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 50 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 1,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $193.47. About 506,831 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 4,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 139,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.04 million, down from 144,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Counsel owns 21,823 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Welch Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,863 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.34% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Shell Asset Mngmt Company reported 113,185 shares stake. Charter Tru has 65,646 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Girard Prtn Ltd stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mcf Advisors Lc accumulated 1,834 shares. Benedict Financial Inc owns 25,542 shares. Peddock Cap Limited Com accumulated 1,250 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.2% or 39,277 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 505 shares stake. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Northwest Investment Counselors Lc reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). St Germain D J has invested 0.21% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82 million for 30.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $556.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 4,213 shares to 36,939 shares, valued at $9.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,363 shares, and has risen its stake in At & T Inc. (NYSE:T).

