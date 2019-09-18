Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Stack Financial Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.03 Million as Market Value Rose; Apple (Put) (AAPL) Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Lowered Stake by $650,100

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,700 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $221.92. About 8.72M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 06/04/2018 – The machine learning ace tasked with polishing the Apple; 27/04/2018 – EPI Sells Future Apple Store Site To German Pension Fund BVK; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 02/04/2018 – Patrick Moorhead: That or potentially Apple’s method of leveraging the press to help negotiate its supply chain contracts; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video); 15/03/2018 – Former Apple CEO and chairman of RxAdvance says the cost parameters of the pharmacy benefit manager market need to ‘fundamentally’ change

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 6,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 197,859 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.71M, down from 204,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $158.18. About 412,984 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 3,636 shares to 4,238 shares, valued at $661,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 3,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 842,953 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 54,847 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lakeview Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spc Fin reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Glynn Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,080 shares. 50,995 were accumulated by Grand Jean Management. Martin And Tn reported 1.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sprott Inc reported 1.67% stake. Arizona State Retirement has 845,160 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd invested in 1.87% or 404,493 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 328,962 shares. Buckhead Management Ltd Llc has 2.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,799 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 365,877 shares. House Lc invested 5.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is found in both value and growth funds – Live Trading News” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Learned Its Lesson – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple – Ugly Duckling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 150 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 4.21% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Burns J W Inc Ny has invested 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Davenport And Company stated it has 23,931 shares. M&T National Bank has 0.39% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 451,865 shares. 1,316 are held by Family Firm Incorporated. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,225 shares. Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 0.05% or 7,269 shares. Country Club Com Na invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 2.94% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 4,594 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 68,693 shares. Chilton Invest Limited Liability Com owns 46,304 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Fincl Counselors holds 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 7,014 shares. Ashfield Prtn Limited Co holds 27,887 shares.