Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Somerville Kurt F Has Cut Position by $579,237; Associated Banc-Corp Lifted Its Stake in Pvh (PVH) as Market Value Declined

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 52.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 26,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 76,312 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, up from 50,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.88% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.8. About 1.72 million shares traded or 23.31% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY REVENUE IN THE CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS INCREASED 23% TO $977 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.76 TO $8.86; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.47; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $175; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 4%; 28/03/2018 – PVH – 2018 REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Rev $2.5B; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $9.00 TO $9.10; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 132,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.19M, down from 136,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $164.3. About 3.59 million shares traded or 92.33% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 20,096 shares to 2.92 million shares, valued at $62.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 7,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,136 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Inc, a California-based fund reported 337,249 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 7,350 shares. Nordea Management Ab has 34,133 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk, a Japan-based fund reported 75,198 shares. Netherlands-based Pggm Investments has invested 0.12% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Federated Investors Pa reported 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Stephens Ar accumulated 4,422 shares. 82,636 were accumulated by South Dakota Investment Council. Cwm Ltd Liability accumulated 186 shares. Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,897 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.03% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Howe And Rusling invested in 0% or 57 shares. 1.23 million were reported by Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,408 activity.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 8,062 shares to 44,863 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 22,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Black Maria. Ayala John also sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42 million. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13.