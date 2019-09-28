Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Cut Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Opaleye Management Cut Its Position in Codexis (CDXS) by $2.25 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 22,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 286,488 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.88 million, down from 308,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.93M market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 311,196 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel holds 3.98% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 25,975 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,573 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt has 1.67% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 10,900 shares. Logan Mgmt Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,661 shares. The California-based Pacific Glob Invest Management has invested 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Salem Counselors invested in 2,756 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Lc has 0.13% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 10,705 shares. Cincinnati Financial Corporation holds 25,750 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Horizon Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. Glenmede Trust Na owns 433,159 shares. Jones Financial Cos Lllp invested in 0% or 3,249 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 268,007 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Acg Wealth owns 8,307 shares. Moreover, Arete Wealth Ltd Company has 0.14% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,208 shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 64,335 shares to 149,259 shares, valued at $25.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 26,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 30.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $481,616 activity. NICOLS JOHN J bought $133,000 worth of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) on Tuesday, August 20.

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 125.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold CDXS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 41.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 40.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv stated it has 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 81,397 shares stake. Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 184,300 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 6,102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd holds 0% or 20,252 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Nantahala Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 3.04% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Manufacturers Life Communication The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 458,949 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 42,100 shares. Northern holds 0% or 729,441 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 92,276 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Granite Partners Lc accumulated 566,899 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).