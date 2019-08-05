Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Roffman Miller Associates Boosted Its Holding; Winslow Capital Management Increases Position in Zoetis (ZTS)

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 295,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 3.47 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349.10 million, up from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 2.23 million shares traded or 16.97% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 3,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 205,623 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.85M, up from 202,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 2.87 million shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 241,459 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $343.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 286,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.15M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11,442 shares to 59,658 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

