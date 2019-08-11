Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Trimmed Position by $390,027; Shoker Investment Counsel Increased Its General Mls (GIS) Holding by $347,922; Market Valuation Rose

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 35,789 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 28,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 2.49 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 2,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 114,607 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.31M, down from 117,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 1.78 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $6.64 million activity. 1,706 shares were sold by Weinstein Donald, worth $256,567. $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 314 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company has 0.75% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 49,620 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 22,243 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 1,514 shares. Brown Limited Com holds 0.01% or 5,822 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Financial accumulated 50,770 shares. S&Co Incorporated accumulated 230,647 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.16% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Strategic invested in 4,352 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Private Advisor Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% or 49,030 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt stated it has 185,181 shares. 11,168 were reported by Everence. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 5.97% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Limited accumulated 32,021 shares.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 11,045 shares to 75,766 shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “France’s ADP, two other bidders appeal Sofia airport tender award – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADP Stock: A ‘Legacy Asset’ To Own For The Next 100 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Business Services Earnings on Jul 31: SPOT, NLSN. ADP, APTV – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP Payrolls In-Line at 156K, Slowing from 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Management Lc owns 24,561 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc owns 76,732 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1.87 million are held by Nordea Invest Ab. Peoples Fin Svcs Corporation reported 0.76% stake. 59,792 were reported by Smith Salley & Associates. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Security National Trust Com has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 1,200 were accumulated by Peddock Advisors Limited Co. Harvest Mngmt, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt accumulated 10,344 shares. West Chester holds 0.49% or 4,584 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability Co holds 1.05% or 129,437 shares in its portfolio. 3,960 are held by Glenview Bancorp Tru Dept.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will Recent IPO Chewy Bite Investors With Its First Earnings Report? – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Things General Mills Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.