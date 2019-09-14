Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Regions Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding; Winch Advisory Services Has Decreased Baidu Adr (BIDU) Stake by $2.18 Million as Stock Declined

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc Adr (BIDU) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 16,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 22 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3,000, down from 16,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 2.87 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 3,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 120,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.00M, down from 124,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.74. About 1.38 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP)

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 519 shares to 36,839 shares, valued at $69.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 33,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 790,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorola Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 30.03 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

