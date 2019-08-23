Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Raymond James Trust Increased Its Position by $3.27 Million; Walmart (WMT) Stock Rose While Arvest Trust Company Cut Its Position by $1.12 Million

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 11,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 110,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79 million, down from 122,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $111.21. About 3.39 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Battle lines drawn in $10 billion Sainsbury’s-Asda deal; 06/03/2018 – ALDI UK ALDIEI.UL SALES UP 13.9 PCT, LIDL UK SALES UP 13.3 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 17/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Down as Walmart, JCPenney Earnings Weigh — Consumer Roundup; 23/05/2018 – Walmart India, Flipkart top executives meet CCI; apprise of biz activities; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO IN THE SHORT TERM IT WILL RACE TO BUILD SCALE WITH FLIPKART; 12/04/2018 – Walmart Plans $200M Florida Store Construction, Improvements, Innovations in 2018

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 20,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 56,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10M, up from 36,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $165.75. About 580,831 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17,749 shares to 180,147 shares, valued at $20.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 21,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,046 shares to 189,264 shares, valued at $35.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (SDY) by 3,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,742 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA).