Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Monetary Management Group Has Increased Its Holding; Tower Research Capital Trc Stake in Jd Com (JD) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Declined

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 81.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 8,825 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 4,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 85.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 34,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 5,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174,000, down from 39,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 10.09 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN PACT; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 50,773 shares to 65,025 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,247 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,785 shares to 17,193 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 6,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,105 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).