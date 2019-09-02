Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Kidder Stephen W Lowered Its Stake by $1.38 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Trimmed Its Illumina (ILMN) Stake as Valuation Declined

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 8,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 67,506 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, down from 76,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 70.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 3,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $281.42. About 628,438 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital holds 0.12% or 18,966 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Harbour Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 21,374 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Ltd Company reported 6.7% stake. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 0.23% stake. Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.2% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Baystate Wealth holds 0.04% or 1,979 shares in its portfolio. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,628 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Co holds 0.31% or 61,189 shares. 5,375 were accumulated by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Gulf Intll Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 107,176 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company invested in 0% or 486 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 0.77% or 97,901 shares. Foster Motley reported 2,740 shares. Element Capital Ltd Liability reported 32,897 shares.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 13,815 shares to 26,888 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 14,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP’s Payroll Processing Revenues Could Touch $10 Billion This Fiscal Year – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDR, X, ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $568.24 million for 31.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Lp owns 53,506 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Waterstone Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 9,661 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 4,526 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa reported 0.34% stake. Ashford Capital Management Inc stated it has 890 shares. Capital Guardian invested in 18 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). First Mercantile Tru owns 2,831 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 197,797 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 573,858 shares. Telemus Cap Lc accumulated 1,917 shares. Asset One Company Ltd holds 77,082 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 519 shares. Lenox Wealth has invested 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.48M for 49.90 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Illumina News: Why ILMN Stock Is Plummeting – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Illumina (ILMN) Down 5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect from Illumina Earnings After Preliminary Results Tanked ILMN Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.