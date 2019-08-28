Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Johnson Investment Counsel Upped Its Position; Jhl Capital Group Has Raised Position in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) by $47.12 Million

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 319,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.11M, up from 313,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $165.95. About 145,548 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39 million, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $216.21. About 945,480 shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 07/05/2018 – Francine McKenna: Tesla used the new revenue rec rules to do more than just fake beat on revenues… Story coming. $TSLA; 20/04/2018 – TESLA INSPECTED BY CALIF. AFTER SUBCONTRACTOR BROKE HIS JAW; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. – FOR UNKNOWN REASONS, TESLA VEHICLE FAILED TO STOP FOR TRAFFIC & RAN INTO BACK OF MECHANIC TRUCK AT 60 MILES/HOUR; 18/05/2018 – Tesla May Need To Raise $10 Billion In 2 Years To Keep Going; 22/03/2018 – MOVE Guides Hires Susan Repo, Tesla’s Corporate Treasurer And VP of Finance, As Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Tesla Awards Brilliant General Maintenance New Three-Year Contract; 08/05/2018 – Tesla Gets a Vote of Confidence as Supplier Orders Accelerate; 31/03/2018 – Seems like all of the chatter about this $TSLA X crash is about Autopilot. What about the apparent lack of structural integrity? It looks like the entire front was shorn off by a giant can opener; 25/05/2018 – Mathieu Rosemain: Exclusive – Tesla flies in new battery production line for Gigafactory

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 30,560 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $85.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total International Stoc (VXUS) by 23,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,078 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “ADP closing Owings Mills office – Baltimore Business Journal” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADP +2.5% after profit beat, solid guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2.48M shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,663 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co invested in 4,351 shares. Stearns Services Group invested 0.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 19,046 are held by Kentucky Retirement System. Destination Wealth has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 6,124 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust. Btr Capital Mgmt holds 0.16% or 5,252 shares. Conning Incorporated stated it has 18,082 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Court Place Advsr Ltd reported 4.72% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tirschwell & Loewy has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Profund Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Harding Loevner Lp has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability has 648,526 shares. Hendershot stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Group Inc holds 13,611 shares. Girard Prns Ltd holds 1,267 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Brighton Jones invested 0.11% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 200 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Inc. Invsts owns 52,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Linscomb Williams holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 6,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Discovery Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Ct owns 4.17% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 143,000 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 6,945 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Johnson Group has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 51,715 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa invested in 0.03% or 9,760 shares. Alabama-based Oakworth has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).