Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Hartford Financial Management Trimmed Its Position by $552,684; As Chico’s Fas (CHS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Cut Position by $648,576

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $164.22. About 713,343 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chico’s Fas Inc (CHS) by 18.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 162,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 729,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 891,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Chico’s Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 1.04M shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 61.84% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES DOWN 5.9 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS: New Sales Channel Is Not Expected to Be Material to 2018 Results; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Sales Down Mid-Single Digits; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Mos; 08/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER CHICO’S BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMA; 27/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.085 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv by 28,000 shares to 92,000 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $158,083 activity. TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY bought 14,000 shares worth $50,645. On Thursday, June 13 Baker Gregory S bought $7,140 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) or 2,000 shares.

Analysts await Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 69.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CHS’s profit will be $4.72M for 21.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Chico's FAS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,914 shares to 15,134 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.33 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. Black Maria had sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629. Another trade for 1,314 shares valued at $176,063 was made by Perrotti Thomas J on Tuesday, January 22. O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766 worth of stock. Shares for $3.26 million were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of stock. 1,706 shares were sold by Weinstein Donald, worth $256,567.

