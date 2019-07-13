Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Hartford Financial Management Has Decreased Its Position by $552,684 as Market Valuation Rose; Monro (MNRO) Holder Neuberger Berman Group Has Cut Stake by $2.66 Million

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 30,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.28M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 245,313 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 45.25% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 26/03/2018 – MONRO, NAMES EVAN NAYLOR AS COO; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 1.64 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M worth of stock or 36,364 shares. Politi Douglas W sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. 1,706 shares were sold by Weinstein Donald, worth $256,567 on Wednesday, February 13. Perrotti Thomas J had sold 1,314 shares worth $176,063. The insider Black Maria sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Buy Calls to Bet on New ADP Highs – Schaeffers Research” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canada sheds jobs in May as construction hiring falls -ADP – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADP Research Institute to Gather Leading US Economists for State of the Labor Market Summit 2019 at the Harvard Club of New York City – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,914 shares to 15,134 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 12,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.53 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Limited Liability Corp stated it has 47 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 32,897 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc invested in 13,366 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Axa owns 441,781 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. 24,707 are owned by Spinnaker Tru. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 596,005 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Peoples Financial Serv reported 6,000 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr has 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 17,657 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 198,819 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Howe And Rusling Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,200 shares. Permanens Capital LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Whitnell holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 20,466 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Rowland And Co Invest Counsel Adv holds 75,714 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $79,600 activity.

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $22.72M for 30.64 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B by 194,941 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $19.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 423,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 899,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 46 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 44,276 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Driehaus Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 71,768 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability reported 846 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 947 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 4,415 shares stake. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Llc reported 459,520 shares. Captrust has 66 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Scout Invs holds 103,957 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Com reported 20,125 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Orrstown Ser Inc holds 318 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 19,025 shares.