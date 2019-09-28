Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Donaldson Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $495,330; Route One Investment Company LP Has Boosted Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake by $9.04 Million

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 347,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 7.54M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.16M, up from 7.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 2.81M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 3,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 64,328 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.64M, down from 67,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba holds 0.01% or 241 shares. Montag A Assocs invested in 0.07% or 4,789 shares. 42,162 were reported by Tuttle Tactical Management. Iberiabank holds 0.05% or 2,801 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd holds 0% or 1,892 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 7.01M shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt owns 10,900 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,629 shares. Parkside Bancshares, Missouri-based fund reported 3,265 shares. Private Ocean Lc stated it has 142 shares. Tru Company Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 4,394 shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Capital Management owns 43,554 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Financial Counselors Inc reported 0.05% stake. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 25,648 shares. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 41,480 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 30.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Prweb.com which released: “ClearCompany Announces Expanded Relationship with ADP Global Enterprise Solutions – PR Web” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pershing Square Holdings – Automatic Data Processing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. private payrolls accelerate; weekly jobless claims rise – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “U.S. Dollar Remains Weak After ADP, Jobless Claims – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,282 shares to 112,947 shares, valued at $41.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc Com (NYSE:APD) by 1,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 74,000 shares to 4.20 million shares, valued at $308.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.