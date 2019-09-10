Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Cut Holding; Mks Instruments (MKSI) Market Valuation Declined While Cortina Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 4,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 19,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, down from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $163.79. About 1.02 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (MKSI) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 18,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 158,552 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75 million, up from 139,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.87. About 210,046 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jobs Data to Watch For – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDR, X, ADP – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 1,842 shares to 6,276 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.76M for 30.79 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Capital Mngmt invested 0.45% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Smith Asset Management Grp Lp reported 308,581 shares. Prudential Finance Inc has invested 0.21% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Godshalk Welsh Management Inc stated it has 10,900 shares. 253,656 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Sadoff Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,400 shares. Moreover, Maple Mngmt Inc has 0.3% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 8,051 shares. Motco has 3,134 shares. Goelzer Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 14,355 shares. Cipher Capital Lp holds 0.78% or 61,572 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sunbelt Securities Incorporated invested in 0.55% or 6,951 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,247 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Gp has 0.48% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 125,666 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Co reported 231 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 6,403 shares to 87,263 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apyx Medical Corp by 63,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 704,606 shares, and cut its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).