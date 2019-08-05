Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Cambridge Trust Company Lowered Position by $535,353 as Share Value Rose; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Position in Sysco (SYY) Has Lowered as Stock Value Declined

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 51,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 116,716 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, down from 168,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $67.42. About 2.95M shares traded or 26.56% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 3,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 91,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54M, down from 94,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $161.75. About 898,198 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Savings Bank invested 0.16% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Llc invested in 0.02% or 327 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Stifel reported 1.36 million shares stake. Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 686,085 shares. Citadel Ltd holds 153,850 shares. Advisors Preferred Limited Liability Com owns 388 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sfe Investment Counsel has 0.32% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 10,670 shares. 40,675 were reported by Fayez Sarofim &. 575 were accumulated by Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 37,861 shares. Bailard stated it has 79,203 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets has 14,581 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connors Investor Inc has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Credit Suisse Ag reported 657,219 shares.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $550.19 million for 15.75 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 212,653 shares to 508,019 shares, valued at $15.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 21,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $6.88 million activity. The insider Politi Douglas W sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. Shares for $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. Weinstein Donald sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis owns 6,735 shares. Mcrae Management stated it has 5,599 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Limited owns 210,015 shares. Cypress Capital Management Limited Company holds 4,128 shares. Security Bancorp Of So Dak has 1.58% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 7,915 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 7,540 were accumulated by Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation. Associated Banc accumulated 13,466 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 17,194 shares stake. Optimum Advisors holds 0.03% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lodestar Counsel Ltd Llc Il has 0.13% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Woodstock Corp accumulated 72,383 shares. Loomis Sayles And Communications Limited Partnership holds 2.53M shares. Chilton Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 42,413 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Patten And Patten Tn accumulated 0.15% or 8,434 shares.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Spons Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 6,334 shares to 35,116 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco.