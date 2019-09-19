Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Bangor Savings Bank Has Cut Stake by $381,810 as Share Price Rose; Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut Position in Winnebago Industries (WGO) by $5.54 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 38,163 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 8,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $159.68. About 168,832 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Winnebago: Driving Portfolio Upside – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Winnebago Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Winnebago Industries Announces Strategic Manufacturing Transition for Diesel Motorhome Business – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Winnebago Reveals 2020 Wheelchair-Ready Motorhomes and New Dealers – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.95 million for 8.78 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $176,113 activity. On Wednesday, March 27 Happe Michael J bought $102,163 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 3,500 shares.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB) by 29,281 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $83.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 51,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 66,112 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 3,299 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md reported 68,562 shares. Veritable LP invested in 0.01% or 14,100 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 20,418 shares. 1,686 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 16,508 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 5,538 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Associates has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Hwg Limited Partnership holds 0.92% or 24,679 shares. Cim Invest Mangement reported 13,858 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 26,863 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Corporation reported 0.25% stake. Regions Corp holds 120,963 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.52% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 53,090 were reported by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Incorporated. Citizens Northern Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,210 shares. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Com invested in 1.83% or 54,222 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 15,567 were accumulated by Canandaigua Bancorporation And Trust Communication. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Company Il stated it has 19,765 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0.02% or 1,368 shares. Da Davidson Co stated it has 233,975 shares. Fayez Sarofim And accumulated 983,799 shares. Homrich And Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,699 shares. Hallmark Capital Incorporated stated it has 2,134 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1,863 are held by Welch Gru.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond by 20,501 shares to 294,320 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 25,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Intermediate Term (SCHR).