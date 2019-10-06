Automatic Data Processin (ADP) Shareholder America First Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Spinnaker Trust Raised Holding

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processin (ADP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 109,352 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.08M, down from 112,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 1,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 16,243 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 14,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.8. About 3.60M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $573.45M for 29.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $329.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 83,232 shares to 267,941 shares, valued at $17.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sabal Trust has 129,614 shares. Opus Ltd Liability Company owns 3,316 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,446 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa accumulated 10,360 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Welch Group Limited Liability Company holds 1,863 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hilltop Inc has invested 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 0.3% stake. Intact Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 18,700 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Company reported 0.31% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 1,162 shares. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co has 0.85% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Bank Of Omaha owns 4,103 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 45,181 shares. State Street Corp invested 0.24% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 88 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dodge Cox has invested 1.31% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Van Strum And Towne reported 0.2% stake. Highvista Strategies Lc has 2,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 75,582 are owned by Shufro Rose And Company Ltd Company. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co has 0.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,507 shares. Copeland Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 17,045 shares. Schroder Mgmt Gru has invested 0.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 250,889 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co reported 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Park Avenue Limited Com has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 504,101 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 2,552 shares. Regal Advsrs Llc has 0.11% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,337 shares. Dupont Capital Management, Delaware-based fund reported 141,383 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,438 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 333,402 shares to 11,815 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,461 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond.