Automatic Data Processin (ADP) Holder America First Investment Advisors Cut Position by $750,639; Meritage Portfolio Management Stake in Biogen (BIIB) Boosted by $1.15 Million as Market Value Rose

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processin (ADP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 112,379 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95 million, down from 117,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 2.36 million shares traded or 24.82% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 4,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 21,784 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, up from 16,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $242.27. About 1.04 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $326.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 156,000 Jobs in July – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Uncertainty hangs over ADP sale as Macron faces delicate decisions – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Voya Financial Announces Agreement With ADP to Provide Integrated Employee Benefits Solutions – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adaptimmune Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 119,329 were accumulated by King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp. Coldstream Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.33% or 23,697 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 7,028 shares. Moreover, Bp Plc has 0.29% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 46,000 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 405 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 38,110 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alesco Advsr Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 3,365 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.24% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 596,005 shares. Texas-based Shamrock Asset Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ingalls Snyder Ltd holds 26,755 shares. Bailard holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,693 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 3,840 shares. Principal Fincl Group holds 666,312 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, February 8. $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. 6,035 shares were sold by Politi Douglas W, worth $875,129 on Tuesday, February 5.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.18% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Highvista Strategies invested in 29,909 shares or 5.77% of the stock. Blackrock owns 16.29 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Co invested 0.09% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested in 179,658 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Forbes J M & Llp holds 3,009 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The owns 47,872 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Kcm Advsr Ltd Com reported 4,079 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr has 75 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 15.02M shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 67,244 shares. Citizens Northern holds 3,092 shares. Ima Wealth invested in 10,214 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,355 shares.