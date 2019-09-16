Automatic Data Process Com (ADP) Holder Logan Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $365,145; Globeflex Capital LP Holding in Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Lowered by $607,500 as Share Value Rose

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Process Com (ADP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 2,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 30,661 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07 million, up from 28,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Process Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $158.13. About 994,973 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 44.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 20,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 25,569 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, down from 45,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.68. About 283,730 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $124,400 activity.

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 42.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TDS’s profit will be $26.34 million for 29.00 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $480.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Outfront Media Ord by 21,327 shares to 39,782 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 19,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold TDS shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 89.84 million shares or 1.89% more from 88.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont owns 6,416 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bogle Investment Mngmt Lp De owns 161,793 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Co has 97,387 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 14,146 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 796 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 14,294 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 5,983 shares. Ellington Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 10,900 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Llp reported 173,001 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Macquarie Ltd reported 3,704 shares. 118,895 were reported by Mackenzie Financial Corp. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 56,110 shares. Earnest Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (NASDAQ:EA) by 44,151 shares to 109,945 shares, valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc Com (NYSE:GPN) by 3,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,210 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Bluestein R H Com has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd Liability holds 3,785 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 7,269 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,041 shares. 52,341 are owned by Accredited Investors. Culbertson A N Company holds 27,909 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.15% or 739,934 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Financial stated it has 25,750 shares. Highland Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.28% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Capstone Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,894 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Homrich Berg invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 1,834 were reported by B Riley Wealth. Cls Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 114 shares in its portfolio. Dumont Blake Inv Limited Liability Corp invested in 18,900 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 1.71M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.