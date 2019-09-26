Automatic Data Proc (ADP) Shareholder Carderock Capital Management Has Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose; Terril Brothers Has Lowered Celgene (CELG) Position as Valuation Declined

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 35.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 13,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 25,795 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 39,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $98.15. About 1.73M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 REVLIMID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Rev $3.54B; 29/05/2018 – Evotec: Celgene Decided to Expand Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to seven classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Proc (ADP) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 2,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 41,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91M, down from 44,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Proc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $163. About 811,659 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 400 are held by Kings Point Cap Mgmt. Burney Co holds 0.45% or 80,451 shares in its portfolio. Howland Capital Limited Liability Com reported 1.02% stake. Norinchukin State Bank The invested in 0.17% or 121,923 shares. Provise Management Group Limited Liability holds 4,240 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Northrock Prns Limited Co stated it has 8,435 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 7,500 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush Com owns 0.48% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 15,265 shares. Davidson Investment invested in 136,484 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Shine Inv Advisory holds 51 shares. 128,916 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. Thomas White Intl Limited invested in 0.12% or 7,102 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia holds 113,747 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $313.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 248,470 shares to 256,882 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.51 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15 million for 30.64 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $264.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) by 7,117 shares to 12,026 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 4,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 55,900 shares. Harbour Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.49% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Roanoke Asset Mngmt reported 4,145 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Lc invested 0.16% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd holds 93,378 shares. D E Shaw & Communications accumulated 739,934 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.3% or 1.43M shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 6,475 shares. Wagner Bowman Management stated it has 0.18% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Athena holds 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 2,799 shares. Scott & Selber stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Waratah Cap Advsrs Ltd invested 0.79% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Com has 0.42% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Aimz Llc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).