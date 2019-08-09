Automatic Data (ADP) Stock Rose While Hl Financial Services Has Lowered Its Holding by $308,937; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Holding in Blackrock (BLK) Has Upped by $824,500 as Market Valuation Declined

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data (ADP) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 1,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 104,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68M, down from 106,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.09B market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $170.32. About 2.31 million shares traded or 17.30% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 10,146 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 8,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $7.23 during the last trading session, reaching $437.62. About 486,833 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 15/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS AGEAS STAKE TO 4.8% INCL. INSTRUMENTS MAY 10; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 20/03/2018 – Will BlackRock’s algorithms beat the fund managers?; 05/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Issue of Equity; 22/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Correction : Portfolio Update; 04/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Holding(s) in Company; 15/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Holding(s) in Company; 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK – RECENT INVESTOR BEHAVIOR SUGGESTS MONEY ROTATION OUT OF TRADITIONAL ACTIVE FUNDS TO CONTINUE, PRESENTING SIGNIFICANTOPPORTUNITY FOR ETFS; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Retail Long-Term Net Inflows Were $16.7 Billion; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Submission of Document

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 15,025 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt has 8 shares. Renaissance Invest Ltd Liability Co has 0.69% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 3,934 shares. Field And Main Comml Bank stated it has 124 shares. Amer Group Incorporated holds 52,191 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.11% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 212,617 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 24,486 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Company reported 29,602 shares stake. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 133,223 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 35,080 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 106,583 shares. Money Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Oakwood Management Lc Ca owns 14,974 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Liability owns 620 shares. 168,670 were accumulated by Junto Cap Management Limited Partnership.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,931 shares to 15,386 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,652 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $6.64 million activity. 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13.