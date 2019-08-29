Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 434.18 N/A -1.40 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Zafgen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 685.91% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Zafgen Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.