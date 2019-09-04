Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 417.82 N/A -1.40 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Urovant Sciences Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Analyst Ratings

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Urovant Sciences Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $26 average target price and a 189.21% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 24.4% respectively. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance while Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.