Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 12 0.00 33.90M -1.40 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 30.05M -1.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Autolus Therapeutics plc and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Autolus Therapeutics plc and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 288,265,306.12% 0% 0% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 282,424,812.03% -74.3% -57.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Autolus Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 112.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares and 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 8 of the 10 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.