Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

As Biotechnology companies, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 434.18 N/A -1.40 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.02 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Autolus Therapeutics plc and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Analyst Ratings

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 1,132.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares and 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 29.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.