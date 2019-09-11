Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 20 401.92 N/A -1.40 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.94 N/A 5.29 1.06

Demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and SIGA Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Autolus Therapeutics plc and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Autolus Therapeutics plc

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.