Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|20
|401.92
|N/A
|-1.40
|0.00
|SIGA Technologies Inc.
|6
|0.94
|N/A
|5.29
|1.06
Demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and SIGA Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Autolus Therapeutics plc and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|SIGA Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|255.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|17.44%
|-6.66%
|-44.05%
|-41.72%
|-34.88%
|-53.05%
|SIGA Technologies Inc.
|1.82%
|0%
|6.87%
|-15.28%
|-22.44%
|-29.11%
For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Autolus Therapeutics plc
Summary
SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 7 factors.
Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.