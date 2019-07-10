Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

We will be comparing the differences between Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 25 661.42 N/A -1.40 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 37 9.72 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics plc and PTC Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $48, while its potential upside is 10.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 89.9% respectively. Insiders held 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.