Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 22 442.52 N/A -1.40 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Provention Bio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Autolus Therapeutics plc and Provention Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Provention Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 6.3%. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 3.52%. Insiders Competitively, held 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.