Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ophthotech Corporation (:)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Ophthotech Corporation (:), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 20 438.72 N/A -1.40 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights Autolus Therapeutics plc and Ophthotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Ophthotech Corporation (:)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Ophthotech Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 65.14%. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.