Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|20
|438.72
|N/A
|-1.40
|0.00
|ObsEva SA
|12
|32470.54
|N/A
|-1.97
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and ObsEva SA.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Autolus Therapeutics plc and ObsEva SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ObsEva SA
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-48%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Autolus Therapeutics plc and ObsEva SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 70.4%. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, ObsEva SA has 14.47% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|17.44%
|-6.66%
|-44.05%
|-41.72%
|-34.88%
|-53.05%
|ObsEva SA
|-10.99%
|-19.59%
|-36.38%
|-27.56%
|-33.56%
|-28.99%
For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc was more bearish than ObsEva SA.
Summary
Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA.
Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.
