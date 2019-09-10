Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 20 438.72 N/A -1.40 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 32470.54 N/A -1.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Autolus Therapeutics plc and ObsEva SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and ObsEva SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 70.4%. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, ObsEva SA has 14.47% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc was more bearish than ObsEva SA.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.