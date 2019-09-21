Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|19
|545.96
|N/A
|-1.40
|0.00
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.17
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Autolus Therapeutics plc and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 3.1% respectively. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|17.44%
|-6.66%
|-44.05%
|-41.72%
|-34.88%
|-53.05%
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
