Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 19 545.96 N/A -1.40 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Autolus Therapeutics plc and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 3.1% respectively. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.