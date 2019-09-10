Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 20 438.72 N/A -1.40 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Autolus Therapeutics plc and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 69.8% respectively. 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.