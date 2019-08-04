Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 23 623.53 N/A -1.40 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 21.06 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and MediWound Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, MediWound Ltd.’s potential upside is 350.58% and its average target price is $11.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and MediWound Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 37.1%. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc was more bearish than MediWound Ltd.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.