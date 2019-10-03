Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 12 0.00 33.90M -1.40 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 43 0.00 8.65M -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 288,265,306.12% 0% 0% Krystal Biotech Inc. 20,153,774.46% -16% -15.5%

Analyst Ratings

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Krystal Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Autolus Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 120.15%. Competitively the consensus price target of Krystal Biotech Inc. is $55.67, which is potential 58.20% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Autolus Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares and 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, 32.99% are Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance while Krystal Biotech Inc. has 131.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Krystal Biotech Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.