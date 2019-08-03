Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 23 623.53 N/A -1.40 0.00 Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Autolus Therapeutics plc and Genmab A/S’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Genmab A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 0%. 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.