Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 434.18 N/A -1.40 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.73 N/A -4.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Autolus Therapeutics plc and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 345.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Autolus Therapeutics plc

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.