Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 25 665.17 N/A -1.40 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Autolus Therapeutics plc and Cronos Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Cronos Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Cronos Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.33 average price target and a 36.08% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Cronos Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 9.35%. Insiders held roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -27.22% weaker performance while Cronos Group Inc. has 45.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.