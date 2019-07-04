Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

We will be comparing the differences between Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 26 681.02 N/A -1.40 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 37 1227.53 N/A -3.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Autolus Therapeutics plc and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Autolus Therapeutics plc and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and CRISPR Therapeutics AG can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s potential upside is 4.38% and its consensus price target is $50.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 44.9% respectively. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Autolus Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.