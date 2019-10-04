Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 12 0.00 33.90M -1.40 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 23.14M -1.10 0.00

Demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Autolus Therapeutics plc and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 287,531,806.62% 0% 0% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 862,467,387.25% -212% -134%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Autolus Therapeutics plc is $26, with potential upside of 116.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares and 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 3.52%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance while Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.