Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 404.94 N/A -1.40 0.00 Celyad SA 18 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Celyad SA earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.89% of Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 3.52%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc was more bearish than Celyad SA.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Celyad SA.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.