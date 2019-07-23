Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Since Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 24 603.93 N/A -1.40 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Autolus Therapeutics plc and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Autolus Therapeutics plc and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus price target and a 530.25% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 34%. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 3.52%. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -27.22% weaker performance while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 94.51% stronger performance.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.