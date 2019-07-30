Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 23 659.82 N/A -1.40 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Autolus Therapeutics plc and Biofrontera AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Autolus Therapeutics plc and Biofrontera AG’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Biofrontera AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 2.04%. Insiders owned roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares. Competitively, 0.04% are Biofrontera AG’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -27.22% weaker performance while Biofrontera AG has 25.68% stronger performance.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.