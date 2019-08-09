Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 23 415.93 N/A -1.40 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 22.79 N/A -1.76 0.00

Demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Aptinyx Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus target price is $12, while its potential upside is 243.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.