Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 12 0.00 33.90M -1.40 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28 0.00 44.92M -2.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 290,987,124.46% 0% 0% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 161,524,631.43% -77.1% -60.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Autolus Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $26, and a 109.34% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares and 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 111.75% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.