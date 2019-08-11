Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 22 472.55 N/A -1.40 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

In table 1 we can see Autolus Therapeutics plc and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 33.8% respectively. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.