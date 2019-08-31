Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

We will be contrasting the differences between Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 438.41 N/A -1.40 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.98 N/A -6.77 0.00

Demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Autolus Therapeutics plc and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average target price of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.33, which is potential 31.23% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Autolus Therapeutics plc

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.