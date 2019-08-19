Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

We will be comparing the differences between Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 22 413.32 N/A -1.40 0.00 Allakos Inc. 42 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Allakos Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares and 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has weaker performance than Autolus Therapeutics plc

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.